StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.34 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

