StockNews.com Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
OFG stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29.
In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
