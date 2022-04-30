StockNews.com Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Buy

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

