StockNews.com Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to “Buy”

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NPO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

