StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $136.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. ExlService has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

