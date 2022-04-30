StockNews.com Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

