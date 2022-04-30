StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $27,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.