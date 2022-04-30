Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Insider Acquires £15,894.42 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) insider Annie Coleman acquired 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,894.42 ($20,257.99).
Shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Strategic Equity Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 262.71 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.14).
