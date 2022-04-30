Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Insider Acquires £15,894.42 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) insider Annie Coleman acquired 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,894.42 ($20,257.99).

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Strategic Equity Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 262.71 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.14).

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

