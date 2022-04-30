Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.33.

SYK traded down $10.84 on Friday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,806. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

