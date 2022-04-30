Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 480.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

