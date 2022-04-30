Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SOHVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.