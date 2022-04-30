Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Jason P. Macari Purchases 7,746 Shares

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.69. Summer Infant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Summer Infant (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.