Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

