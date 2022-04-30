Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%.
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.
Several research firms have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
