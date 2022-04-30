Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.