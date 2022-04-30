Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SNPW stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 3,028,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
