Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNPW stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 3,028,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

Sun Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.