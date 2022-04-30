Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.04.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$46.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.69. The stock has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 over the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

