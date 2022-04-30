Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.
