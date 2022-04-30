Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 961,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 97,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

