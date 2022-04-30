Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $7.67 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

