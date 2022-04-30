Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in April

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $582.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.29. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $664.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life (Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.