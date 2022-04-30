Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in April

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $582.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.29. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $664.00.
About Swiss Life (Get Rating)
