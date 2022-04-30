Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several research firms have commented on SCMWY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.92 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
