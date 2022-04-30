Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Symbolic Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.29. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $396,191 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.