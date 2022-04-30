Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.25 EPS.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.84.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

