Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 42,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

