Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY remained flat at $$7.57 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

