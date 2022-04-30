Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,826,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,269,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,565,219 shares of company stock valued at $80,883,656. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

