Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $551.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.