Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter.

TSE:TKO traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.49. 293,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.86 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

