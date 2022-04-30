TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 83.8% in April

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

TBSA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.