TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

