TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE TRP opened at C$67.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a market cap of C$66.67 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.50.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.