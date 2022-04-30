TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCRR opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

