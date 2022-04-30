Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.32.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$56.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.82.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

