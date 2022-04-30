Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Update

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
OTCMKTS:TBAKF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.
About Ted Baker
