TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

TEGNA has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after buying an additional 730,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TEGNA by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

