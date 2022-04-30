Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 89.9% in April

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 282,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Shares of THW stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.