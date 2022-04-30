TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,355,709 shares in the company, valued at $30,771,851.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

TELA stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

