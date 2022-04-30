Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 33,765,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

