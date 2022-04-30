Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.