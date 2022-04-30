Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.62. 442,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,911. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $280.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.