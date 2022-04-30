Telefônica Brasil S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil has a dividend payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

VIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

