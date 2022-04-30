Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

