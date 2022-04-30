Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,800 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the March 31st total of 1,890,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.6 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Telefónica alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 17,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,212. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.