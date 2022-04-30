Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TKAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.30 ($7.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.54) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Shares of TKAGY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.