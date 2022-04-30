Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
TKAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.30 ($7.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.54) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of TKAGY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
