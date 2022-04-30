Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in April

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

TELNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 97,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

