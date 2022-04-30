Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($451.61) to €440.00 ($473.12) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($456.99) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.50.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $178.36 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $229.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Teleperformance (Get Rating)

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.