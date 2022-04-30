Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TDS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.32. 5,432,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
