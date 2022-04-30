TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. TELUS International has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.