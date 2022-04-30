Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. 3,593,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,947. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

