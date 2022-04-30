Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 78.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

