Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Tennant stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. 133,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,220. Tennant has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

