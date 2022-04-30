Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.
Tennant stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. 133,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,220. Tennant has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 38.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Tennant
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
